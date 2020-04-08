AR Rahman Mourns Demise of Veteran Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan

Veteran Malayalam composer MK Arjunan passed away on Tuesday due to age-related illness. The composer had worked on more than 600 songs, making him an integral part of the film industry. He also gave Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman his first break. Rahman had debuted in the 80s on keyboards with the film Adima Changala, where Arjunan was the composer.

On his demise, Rahman took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to his idol. He also shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the duo where Arjunan could be seen looking over a young Rahman on the keyboards.

"An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood. Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master...My condolences to the family, friends & admirers (sic)," Rahman wrote.

An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood.Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master...My condolences to the family, friends & admirers pic.twitter.com/GpVO4FebII — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 6, 2020

