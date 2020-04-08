MOVIES

1-MIN READ

AR Rahman Mourns Demise of Veteran Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman took to social media to write a heartfelt tribute for veteran Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan after the latter's demise on Tuesday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Veteran Malayalam composer MK Arjunan passed away on Tuesday due to age-related illness. The composer had worked on more than 600 songs, making him an integral part of the film industry. He also gave Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman his first break. Rahman had debuted in the 80s on keyboards with the film Adima Changala, where Arjunan was the composer.

Read: Veteran Malayalam Music Composer MK Arjunan Passes Away in Kochi

On his demise, Rahman took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to his idol. He also shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the duo where Arjunan could be seen looking over a young Rahman on the keyboards.

"An act of kindness lasts a lifetime. I will never forget the love & encouragement you gave me during my childhood. Your innumerable melodic songs are a testament for your everlasting legacy. May you rest in peace MK Arjunan Master...My condolences to the family, friends & admirers (sic)," Rahman wrote.

Take a look:

