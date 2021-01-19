AR Rahman Shares First Look Poster of Pathu Thala

A R Rahman recently shared the official first look posters of the upcoming film Pathu Thala directed by Obeli N Krishna. The forthcoming project brings together the casting of Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik. On Monday, Rahman released the first look and also tagged members of the main cast and crew of the much anticipated film. The music composer expressed his joy while unveiling the poster on his official social media handles. The Academy award-winner will also be responsible for the music composition of the flick.

Take a look at the poster below:

Pathu Thala brings togetherthe combination of Rahman, filmmaker Krishna and producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green banner. They last united 15 years ago for the 2006 film, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

While speaking to New Indian Express, Krishna revealed how Rahman agreed to come on board after hearing the narration. Rahman, who has scored music for a remake only once earlier for the 2008 film Ghajini, found the plot of Pathu Thala interesting. Krishna considers it a blessing to work with the acclaimed music composer and expressed gratitude. Krishna promised the soundtrack of the upcoming film will be as memorable as the chartbuster of Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

He told The Times of India in another recent interaction that he discussed the script with Rahman over Zoom calls. Once he agreed to be a part of the project, the director met him in person and they finalised everything. They discussed the song situations and Krishna revealed that they will start working on the music very soon.

Rahman and Silambarasan have previously collaborated for films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Pathu Thala is a remake of the Kannada neo-noir action thriller Mufti released in 2017. Mufti, directed by Narthan, starred Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava in main roles. The Tamil remake will have Silambarasan essay the role of a gangster andGautham Karthik as a cop. Pathu Thala< will also star Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam and Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan.