AR Rahman Shares Heart-Warming Memories From IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony

The Indian Premier League 2022 came to an end with a dazzling closing ceremony, a star-studded affair with the likes of AR Rahman and Ranveer Singh putting up terrific performances. AR Rahman sang various songs, including his iconic track, Vande Mataram. The Oscar-winning composer-singer was joined on stage by musicians Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan and Shweta Mohan.

Post the ceremony, AR Rahman shared heart-warming images from the closing ceremony on his Instagram. In one post, AR Rahman revealed that when excited fans huddled over a barricade to pose for pictures with the music maestro, the barricade itself fell over.

AR Rahman wrote, “Post IPL T20 performance… Before the barricade gave up on the overflowing love …and fell on us. The fans look thrilled in the image, don’t they?”

AR Rahman, who is known for his humility, also shared a behind-the-scenes video of some background artists. In the video, the artists can be seen waving at AR Rahman. The maestro captioned his post as, “All artists… one family.”

AR Rahman also shared an uplifting image from his performance in which he can be seen on stage alongside Neeti Mohan and Shweta Mohan. Rahman’s post has gone viral with over 200,000 likes on Instagram.

In this Instagram post, AR Rahman can be seen with an ecstatic Ranveer Singh, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Shweta Mohan, Nakul Abhyankar and his son AR Rameen.

The official Twitter page of the Indian Premier League also tweeted a clip of AR Rahman’s performance at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony.

“Vande Mataram. AR Rahman’s magical performance will touch your hearts,” the tweet read.

It is worth noting that Ranveer Singh also put up an energetic performance at the closing ceremony and grooved to his hit songs like Tattad Tattad, Gallan Goodiyaan, Ghoomar and Jeetega Jeetega. Later in the ceremony, Ranveer also joined AR Rahman on stage.

