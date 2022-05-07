AR Rahman Shares Sweet Video Of Daughter Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen's Wedding Reception, Watch Video

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman tied the knot with her fiancée Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Rahman shared the good news with all his fans through an Instagram post on Friday. Hours after sharing the family portrait with Khatija and Riyas, AR Rahman also shared a video from the Khatija and Riyas’s reception last night, giving fans a sneak peek inside the lavish party.

Khatija and Riyasdeen’s reception was held in Chennai and it was a grand affair. In a 12-minute video shared by the legendary composer, Rahman gave a glimpse of Khatija and Riyas greeting the guests and getting clicked with them on stage. It also took featured the glamorous venue which was packed with people, lights and everything beautiful. For the reception party, Riyas wore a dark blue sherwani whereas Khatija was dressed in a red gown with a dual shade scarf over her head. As always, Khatija covered her face with a mask.

Many fans praised AR Rahman for bringing up his daughter with such simplicity and grace. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages and blessings for the couple.

Before this, AR Rahman broke the news of his daughter’s marriage by sharing the family portrait with the fans. As the couple sat in white wedding outfits on a sofa, AR Rahman’s elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, the music composer himself and his son Ameen posed by standing on the sides. He also kept a portrait of his late mother on the side of the sofa to feel her presence on a special day.

Rahman captioned the photo, “May the Almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.” Many celebrities including Harshdeep Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Chinmayi Sripadaa showered love and blessings to the couple in the comments section.

Khatija also shared the happy moment of her life with her fans on her Instagram handle by sharing a photo of herself with her fiancée. She called it the ‘most awaited day’ of her life.

Khatija and Riyas got engaged in January this year. She announced her engagement on Instagram by posting several photos from the day. On the professional front, Khatija is a singer just like her father and has sung several songs such as Rock a Bye Baby for Mimi.

