AR Rahman Teams Up With Bishop Briggs for Love Sonia Song I am More
The drama centers on a 17-year-old woman who endangers her life to save her sister from a global human trafficking network that spans India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and British-American singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs have collaborated for a song titled I am more for the forthcoming film Love Sonia.
"'Love Sonia' is more than a film; it's a movement, a conversation and an opening into what's actually happening in the world today. I feel so honoured to be a part of what Tabrez (director Tabrez Noorani) has fearlessly brought to light," Briggs said in a statement.
"AR is a complete icon and to have collaborated with someone who truly inspires me is an incredible experience I'll never forget. Tabrez and AR are legends and to have been able to work with them on something so special that I know will make an imprint on the world, is something I am extremely grateful for," she added.
Rahman shared that projects like these happen with a lot of good intention to propel positive changes in the society. "It was a pleasure to work once again with Tabrez Noorani, this time as the director; Academy-nominated producer David Womark and the talented artiste Bishop Briggs. I wish this project the very best."
Noorani considers it an honour to "reunite with our ‘Slumdog Millionaire' award-winning composer, AR Rahman who has teamed up with a talented and powerfully emerging artiste, Bishop Briggs on ‘I Am more'. I must say it truly is a magical pairing".
The film's co-producer Amar Butala said that Love Sonia will "move you and shock you".
Executive Producer Shalini Thackeray added that it's a great honour to have a maestro like A. R. Rahman come on board for Love Sonia.
The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodia.
Love Sonia is produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark and Noorani. Presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release on September 14.
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
