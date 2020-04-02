AR Rahman Thanks Medical Professionals for Bravery and Selflessness, Asks People to Not Go for Religious Gatherings

Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt message of thanks to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working in hospitals amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. The singer also asked people to take necessary precautions by staying inside their homes.

"This message is to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness..." he captioned the Tweet.

This message is to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics all around India, for their bravery and selflessness... pic.twitter.com/fjBOzKfqjy — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 1, 2020

"This message is to thank doctors, nurses and all the staff working in hospitals and clinics around India, for their bravery and selflessness. It fills one's heart to see how ready they are to deal with this most dreadful pandemic. They risk their lives to save ours," Rahman wrote in the post.

He also advised people against going to religious places. He wrote, "God is inside your heart (the most sacred shrine), so this is not the time to cause chaos by congregating in religious places. Listen to the government's advice. Self-isolation for a few weeks may give you many more years. Do not spread the virus and cause harm to fellow humans. This disease does not even warn you that you are a carier, so don't assume you are not infected. This is not the time to spread false rumours and cause more anxiety and panic."

