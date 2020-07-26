AR Rahman Says There's A Gang Working Against Him in Bollywood

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has opened up about why he has been composing music for fewer Bollywood films these days. Rahman has composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara.

While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Rahman's music for Slumdog Millionaire (2008) earned him Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards. He was also awarded Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant's fans and Bollywood colleagues celebrated the posthumous release of the late actor as "Dil Bechara Day" on Friday.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestseller about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.