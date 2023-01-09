AR Rahman to Perform Live in Guwahati at Concert For Peace, Here's All You Need To Know

Music maestro AR Rahman will soon be performing live in Guwahati at Concert For Peace. He is all set to entertain the audience with his soulful musical creations. The concert is all set to take place on February 1 at the Assam Cricket Association ground located in the Sarusajai region of Guwahati. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming musical night.

The concert, which is being presented by Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, will have more than 35,000 people in attendance, reportedly. The tickets have been priced from Rs 2000 to Rs 1.5 lakhs. They will be available in Diamond, Gold, and Silver categories, besides seats in the gallery. The set up for of the concert will take roughly 10 days given the grand scale of the event.

As per reports, Rahman will be arriving in Assam three days prior to the show.

Earlier, last year, Rahman performed a special gig at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Talking to the media about the same, Rahman shared that it was his first time to perform in Abu Dhabi. “I’m thrilled and honored to be performing live for the first time at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I always endeavour to celebrate music globally and connect with my fans and music enthusiasts worldwide!"

Rahman has been making exceptional music for movie across several languages since decades now. When asked how he reflects on his creativity, the singer shared, “I respect all languages. I don’t mock any language. Of course, I was born Tamil, but I respect every language, culture, and tradition. I’m always a student, for a new song. Wonder what progression made them make that change. So that makes me curious. Even now I am doing a Punjabi movie with Imtiaz, named ‘Chamkila’ and there’s so much to learn and so much to give also, why don’t we do it like this or why can’t I adapt to this tool? Which is so beautiful."

He added, “I think my job is to understand the tradition, there is a director and there is a lyrics writer, and in that combination, I’m just one element. Though I’m driving it, I have the right intentions and the right people."

Read all the Latest Movies News here