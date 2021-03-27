AR Rahman Trolls Anchor For Speaking in Hindi at '99 Songs' Audio Launch

Music maestro AR Rahman recently went viral for playfully trolling an anchor for speaking in Hindi at the audio launch of his upcoming film 99 Songs. Rahman has turned screen-writer for the first time and is also producing the film.

On Friday, the maestro was seen at the audio launch event with the lead actor of the film, debutant Ehan Bhatt. The anchor welcomed Rahman in Tamil and then switched to Hindi to welcome Ehan. To this, the composer asked, “Hindi?" and walked off the stage. He then asked the anchor, “Didn’t I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?"

To this, the anchor said in Tamil that she spoke in Hindi to make Ehan feel welcome. To this, Rahman laughed and said, “I was only joking.” The audience could be seen erupting with laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya (@suryasurya5073)

After the event, the composer took to Instagram to share a clip from the event. He thanked his industry colleagues for joining him at the event. “What a feeling ..it is… to share the joy of cinema with industry colleagues and superstar friends ….thanks for coming 😊joy, humour, respect and pure love (sic)," he wrote.

What a feeling ..it is… to share the joy of cinema with industry colleagues and superstar friends ….thanks for coming 😊joy ,humour,respect and pure love ❤️ https://t.co/Dj3Btv1x2p— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 25, 2021

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and stars Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. It will release on April 16, 2021 in theatres.