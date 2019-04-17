English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AR Rahman Turns Producer, Writer with New Film 99 Songs
Written and produced by AR Rahman along with Jio Studios, 99 Songs is slated to release worldwide on June 21.
AR Rahman.
Academy-award winning music composer AR Rahman is all geared up to make his debut as producer with the release of his first film 99 Songs, a love story, which he has also written.
The music maestro recently took to Twitter to make the announcement. "I am very excited to announce the release of my first film as a producer and writer, 99 Songs, a young passionate love story, with as its soul. My production company, YM movies, is thrilled to have Jio Studios as a partner on this really special venture," he wrote.
His tweet also mentioned that the film is slated to release worldwide on June 21 in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Notably, Rahman’s announcement comes soon after he created the Hindi anthem for Marvel’s much-awaited film Avengers: Endgame. The anthem, which was released by Marvel India on April 1, has vocals from several singers, including Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, MC Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo and Deepthi Suresh.
Talking about creating the track, which has got mixed reviews from fans worldwide since its release, Rahman earlier told IANS, “Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track."
Featuring Rahman and footage from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films and Avengers: Endgame’s trailer, the video of the song’s Hindi version has got over 9.8 million YouTube hits so far.
A very special announcement @YM_Movies @offjiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc pic.twitter.com/iIe6bcsSus— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 11, 2019
