AR Rahman Unveils 10 BAFTA Breakthrough India Participants

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Thursday announced the first list of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Breakthrough India initiative. Rahman was announced as the jury chair for this initiative last year. The musician revealed the first ten participants of this programme on his Twitter handle today. The ten talented newcomers belonged to different creative fields including film, games, and television. These participants will be supported by BAFTA over the next year. They will also be given “unique access” to the industry and mentoring opportunities.

The ten selected participants are:

Palomi Ghosh (Actor who worked in Nachom-ia Kumpasar)

Shruti Ghosh (Game Developer and Art Director who worked in Raji- An Ancient Epic)

Aru Karthick (Director/Writer who has worked in Nasir)

Tanya Maniktala (Actor from A Suitable Boy)

Karthikeya Murthy (Music Composer who worked in KD (A) Karuppudurai)

Jay Pinak Oza (Cinematographer who worked in Gully Boy)

Sumit Purohit (Director/Writer from Scam 1992)

Renu Savant (Director/Writer from The Ebb Tide)

Akshay Singh (Writer/Producer from The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain)

Vikram Singh (Director from Elephants In My Backyard)

Introducing the very first #BAFTABreakthrough India participants. 10 talented newcomers across film, games and television who @BAFTA will support over the next year, giving them unique access to the industry and mentoring opportunities.#BAFTABreakthroughAmbassador pic.twitter.com/cURKvNIXQQ— A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) June 10, 2021

Jury members for the Breakthrough India initiative also included actor Anupam Kher; former BAFTA Breakthrough and games producer Charu Desodt; BAFTA chair and TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar; filmmakers Mira Nair and Shonali Bose; Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India; and Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer at Roy Kapur Films.

According to a report by Variety, BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador and jury chair, Rahman said that the quality of outstanding applications from across the film, games, and television industries was “overwhelming” and it compelled the jury to select 10 deserving Indian talents rather than five as originally planned. He said that this goes on to show the level of creative talent India has to offer. The next BAFTA Breakthrough cohort will be revealed very soon, as the jury believes that this program offers an opportunity of a lifetime for Indian talent.

