'AR Rahman Used Rejected Karan Johar Track for Avengers Endgame', Twitter Cracks Up with Hilarious Meme
Avengers: Endgame Indian anthem is creating quite a stir in the country ever since Joe Russo released the track composed by music maestro AR Rahman, in Mumbai.
Having more than 3.8 million views, the anthem has received mixed reactions from fans. While some are encouraging the track, others have been saying that it's been quite a disappointment among the fans and have manufactured hilarious memes about it. Sample some of these tweets:
The Marvel 'anthem' for India isn't getting much love from either movie fans or music lovers. here's just a sample from one wa group am on... pic.twitter.com/4IgZDcW2fF— tg Shenoy (@theBekku) April 2, 2019
your Endgame anthem is not up to expectations. Totally off class.— Nachiketha B N (@Nachikethabn) April 1, 2019
IPL anthem is better than this.
👇🏻😂https://t.co/xUdd7FzaQZ
Hey @Marvel, nice election song for India.— Trina Dutta (@superamoeba) April 1, 2019
Why call it the Avengers Endgame anthem, though? #MarvelIndia #AvengersEndgame
After Hearing the Marvel Hindi Anthem— Mukku (@Gulshansinha_) April 1, 2019
Thanos : pic.twitter.com/KHDnZ1A6UI
After listening to Marvel Anthem of A R Rahman— Rahbar Raza (@RbRaza007) April 1, 2019
Me:- pic.twitter.com/TluzJg6S7X
#MarvelindiaAnthem— Sachin Khanna (@KhinchiSachin) April 2, 2019
After listening to AR RAHMAN' s marvel anthem pic.twitter.com/gHuvFPUHzF
AR rahman sir delever beautiful song..amazing lyrics & music— kaushal (@kaushal95sahu24) April 2, 2019
but this song is not deserve to be anthem song of #AvengersEndGame marvel movie(not match) ..is just like worldcup anthem song for Indian cricket team.. pic.twitter.com/kkCz6V2N0W
*After listening AR Rahman's marvel anthem— Jatin Joshi (@JatinJoshi394) April 1, 2019
Me - pic.twitter.com/UcyV3Jomre
After watching #MarvelAnthem .. pic.twitter.com/9MBlpq7Fmr— Sumit Dekavadia (@DSsumit) April 2, 2019
Earlier talking about his association with the studios Rahman had said, "Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for 'Avengers: Endgame'. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track."
Given the success of recent Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel, there is much anticipation from the upcoming film.
"'Avengers: Endgame' is not just a movie, it's an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is our small way of thanking the fans here for their extraordinary support", IANS had quoted Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Marvel India.
