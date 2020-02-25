AR Rahman Welcomes US President Donald Trump to India with This Track

President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump is on a two day trip to India currently, along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Khusner.

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman has a welcome gift for the POTUS. Taking to his Twitter account, the Academy Award-winner musician shared the link of a track called Ahimsa and wrote, “Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India, the land of Gandhi”.

The literal translation of the title is non-violence, one of the principal teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Of the three cities that Trump visited during his trip included Ahmedabad and Gandhi’s abode for a long while, Sabarmati Ashram.

Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India 🇮🇳, the land of Gandhi. https://t.co/61rjyhxV16 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2020

Ahimsa was composed by the Grammy winner in collaboration with American band U2, before their concert in India last year. The lyric video uses motif of a hand. The lyrics are majorly in English but are preceded and concluded with Tamil verses.

The song speaks of harmony and extends an invitation of coming together with anyone, who “wants to be loved”.

On the other hand, Trump’s tightly-packed schedule saw him land at the Ahmedabad airport yesterday (February 24) around noon, address ‘Namaste Trump’ rally. Following this, the president flew to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

After a dinner with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, Trump will fly back to the US.

