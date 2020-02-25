English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
AR Rahman Welcomes US President Donald Trump to India with This Track

Donald Trump (L), AR Rahman (R)

Donald Trump (L), AR Rahman (R)

AR Rahman shared a welcome note for POTUS Donald Trump on social media along with his collab track with Irish rock band U2 'Ahimsa'.

President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump is on a two day trip to India currently, along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Khusner.

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman has a welcome gift for the POTUS. Taking to his Twitter account, the Academy Award-winner musician shared the link of a track called Ahimsa and wrote, “Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India, the land of Gandhi”.

The literal translation of the title is non-violence, one of the principal teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Of the three cities that Trump visited during his trip included Ahmedabad and Gandhi’s abode for a long while, Sabarmati Ashram.

Ahimsa was composed by the Grammy winner in collaboration with American band U2, before their concert in India last year. The lyric video uses motif of a hand. The lyrics are majorly in English but are preceded and concluded with Tamil verses.

The song speaks of harmony and extends an invitation of coming together with anyone, who “wants to be loved”.

On the other hand, Trump’s tightly-packed schedule saw him land at the Ahmedabad airport yesterday (February 24) around noon, address ‘Namaste Trump’ rally. Following this, the president flew to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

After a dinner with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, Trump will fly back to the US.

