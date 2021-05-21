AR Rahman's '99 Songs' to Have Digital Premiere on May 21

Composer AR Rahman’s debut project as a film producer, 99 Songs, will have its digital premiere on May 21. The Oscar-winning composer tweeted the news on Wednesday evening.

“Here’s the announcement that will lighten your mood. #99Songs will stream on Netflix," announced Rahman in a short and sweet message on his verified Twitter account, @arrahman.

The musical romantic drama 99 Songs, which stars newcomers, Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who is also a musician with the Mumbai-based hardcore experimental band Scribe. Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film. The musician had also released a digital show chronicling the music of his film called 99 Songs Special Concert.

The 99 Songs Special Concert saw Rahman unite with the singers of the film’s soundtrack including Benny Dayal, Shashwat Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Vijay Yesudas, Sreekanth Hariharan, Poorvi Koutish, Haricharan, and the Sunshine Orchestra.

The film had released theatrically on April 16 but did not see much business owing to the ongoing pandemic, which kept the audience away from theatres during the unlock phase.

99 Songs will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here