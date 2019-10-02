Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

AR Rahman's 99 Songs to Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival

'99 Songs' is AR Rahman's debut as a writer and a producer for a film. About the film he said, "There are a lot of songs, so I need to plan on releasing them one by one."

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AR Rahman's 99 Songs to Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival
A. R. Rahman performs at the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival's IIFA Rocks at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Image: AP)

A.R. Rahman has been very busy lately. While the Academy Award-winning singer has been working on a number of film scores for both Hindi and Tamil films, he has also been focusing on the upcoming film 99 Songs. The film is a special one for A.R. Rahman for a number of reasons.

99 Songs is A.R. Rahman's debut film as a producer as well as a writer. While the singer is the film's sole producer, it was co-written by him and Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.  The film is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. Not only that but ahead of the film's premiere A.R. Rahman will also present a piano recital to the audiences. This he had stated was to introduce the audiences to the film's music which he added is integral to the story.

In an earlier interview with the Bombay Times, A.R. Rahman had also talked about his inspiration saying, "Every person’s journey is unique. We go through different ups and downs and discover things that other people don’t. I have experienced so much in life through my journey, so it’s interesting to put it in a movie and present it to people. Over the years, I have seen beauty, struggle, redemption, and love. This is what the movie is all about. There are a lot of songs, so I need to plan on releasing them one by one, as I want people to be introduced to the songs much before the release of the film."

99 Songs will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram