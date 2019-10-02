AR Rahman's 99 Songs to Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival

A.R. Rahman has been very busy lately. While the Academy Award-winning singer has been working on a number of film scores for both Hindi and Tamil films, he has also been focusing on the upcoming film 99 Songs. The film is a special one for A.R. Rahman for a number of reasons.

99 Songs is A.R. Rahman's debut film as a producer as well as a writer. While the singer is the film's sole producer, it was co-written by him and Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The film is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. Not only that but ahead of the film's premiere A.R. Rahman will also present a piano recital to the audiences. This he had stated was to introduce the audiences to the film's music which he added is integral to the story.

In an earlier interview with the Bombay Times, A.R. Rahman had also talked about his inspiration saying, "Every person’s journey is unique. We go through different ups and downs and discover things that other people don’t. I have experienced so much in life through my journey, so it’s interesting to put it in a movie and present it to people. Over the years, I have seen beauty, struggle, redemption, and love. This is what the movie is all about. There are a lot of songs, so I need to plan on releasing them one by one, as I want people to be introduced to the songs much before the release of the film."

99 Songs will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9.

