Music Director AR Rahman has stepped forward to help the workers of the Tamil film industry. The singer will hold a concert in Chennai’s Nehru Stadium on March 19 to raise funds for the families of the lightmen, who died or got injured on the sets of the films. The announcement was made by the president of the film industry workers’ body, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India), director RK Selvamani. In the press release, Selvamani highlighted how numerous initiatives have been announced to help the workers of the film industry, but the benefits haven’t really reached them. The president of FEFSI praised AR Rahman for taking the initiative and providing help to the lightmen.

Calling AR Rahman’s “noble initiative” a “ray of hope” Selvamani revealed that the singer is going to create a corpus fund to help lightmen, who are also an important part of the film industry. “He will be conducting a grand music concert towards this cause on March 19 in Nehru Stadium in Chennai. He has told us to use the amount that is generated with this concert to help the families of lightmen who die in accidents on film sets. FEFSI offers our heartfelt thanks to him," the press statement read.

Further, in the press release, Selvamani urged the artists and technicians of the film industry to donate “just 1 percent of their salary” to help these workers. He said, “We request all the artists and technicians in our industry to take AR Rahman as an example and come forward to help all the workers in our industry. Even if those in our industry donate just 1 percent of their salary, every single worker can be taken care of.”

The FEFSI president also requested the Tamil Nadu government to charge Rs. 1 from every ticket sold in order to create a “corpus fund” which could be used to issue pensions to film workers, above 60 years of age.

Meanwhile, on the work front, AR Rahman is currently working on the music of Lal Salaam, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial.

