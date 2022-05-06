AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Ties The Knot In Intimate Ceremony; Fans Shower Love On The Newlyweds

Music Maestro AR Rahman took to Instagram on Thursday night and shared the happy news of his daughter Khatija’s marriage to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Riyasdeen is a sound engineer at AR Rahman Live and hails from Tamil Nadu. In the photograph, the bride and the groom can be seen donning ivory white attires as they posed for a picture with the family. The photo also sees AR Rahman, his wife, Saira Banu, and their kids, Ameen and Rahima, posing with the newlyweds. Rahman’s mother Kareema’s picture is also kept beside the newly married couple for her blessings.

Alongside the post, the 55-year-old singer shared a family picture along with a sweet note that reads, “May the Almighty bless the couple… thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love🌹🌹💍🌻🌻 @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."

Soon after the picture was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans and Rahman’s peers from the industry congratulated the couple in the comment section. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple. ♥️♥️" while Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

Khatija too shared a picture, as she marked the “most awaited day" in her life.

For the unversed, AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed got engaged on December 29. The couple got married in an intimate nikah ceremony.

Earlier, Khatija had taken to Instagram to announce her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on January 2, 2022. Notably, Khatija got engaged to Riyasdeen on her birthday. Along with the photo shared at the time, she wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed music for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film was released on April 29.

