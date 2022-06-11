AR Rahman's Daughter's Reception: Musical Party Attended by Honey Singh, Manisha Koirala, Others; See Pics

Singer-composer AR Rahman hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman recently. The latter had announced her engagement with with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in January this year. The reception party was attended by people like Honey Singh and Sonu Nigam among others. Pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media give a glimpse of the gala evening. A live performance was also lined-up for the evening.

For her reception, Khatija wore a purple lehenga whereas the groom looked dapper in a black suit. AR Rahman, on the other hand, wore a black kurta-pyjama paired with a blue jacket. AR Rahman shared a video clip of the reception featuring the venue, the bride and groom and the guests. He wrote, “Two souls united❤️‍”

The bride, too, shared the video from her wedding and penned an emotional note which read, “With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families . On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team ❤️.”

Honey Singh, who was present at the party, shared a photo from the evening with AR Rahman and his daughter. He wrote, “Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !! @arrameen @arrahman”

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman tied the knot with her fiancée Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month. Rahman shared the good news with all his fans through an Instagram post on Friday. Hours after sharing the family portrait with Khatija and Riyas, AR Rahman also shared a video from the Khatija and Riyas’s reception, giving fans a sneak peek inside the lavish party.

Before this, AR Rahman broke the news of his daughter’s marriage by sharing the family portrait with the fans. As the couple sat in white wedding outfits on a sofa, AR Rahman’s elder daughter Raheema, wife Saira Banu, the music composer himself and his son Ameen posed by standing on the sides. He also kept a portrait of his late mother on the side of the sofa to feel her presence on a special day.

