AR Rahman's Eldest Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged in Private Ceremony, Shares Photo

Music maestro AR Rahman’s eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed, a sound engineer.The duo got engaged on December 29.

“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she wrote as the caption. As soon as she shared the news, Neeti Mohan, Nisa Shetty and others congratulated the couple.

Last year, Khatija Rahman sang a song called “Rock A Bye Baby" for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama “Mimi", which was composed by her father.

Recently, Rushda Rahman, music maestro AR Rahman’s niece and the daughter of Tamil actor Rahman, also got married in a lavish ceremony in Chennai. Rushda is related to the Oscar-winning music composer through his wife Saira Banu. Saira is the sister-in-law of Rushda’s father, veteran actor Rahman, who has been working in films over the past three decades, portraying pivotal characters in hundreds of movies in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. He is married to Meherunnisa, the elder sister of AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu.

Rushda Rahman got married to Altaf Nawad and a grand reception was held in Chennai on December 9. AR Rahman and his family were present throughout. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the high-profile guests who attended the wedding in Chennai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.