AR Rahman's In-Flight Selfie With Rajinikanth Is Breaking Internet and You Must Not Miss It

What happens when the two of the greatest stars meet? Apart from the photos going viral, netizens absolutely get obsessed and go gaga over it. An in-flight selfie of legendary stars Rajinikanth and AR Rahman is all the proof you need. Recently, the two were spotted at a dargah in Andhra Pradesh and on Friday, AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen uploaded photos that have taken the internet world by storm.

Playback singer AR Ameen posted photos on Instagram that have everyone’s undivided attention. The photo featured the singer with the world-famous music composer and his father AR Rahman, megastar Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The photo was clicked inside a plane when all of them smilingly posed for the camera.

AR Ameen captioned the photo, “This picture is too goated”. Admirers and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. Actor Ehan Bhat also dropped heart emojis while singer Harshdeep Kaur posted heart-eye emoticons. One fan indulged in wordplay and coined the term, “ThailaivARR”. Another fan gushed, “Legends in one frame”. One more fan wrote, “Actor thalaivaa and music thalaivaa. How superb it is!” Check out the pictures here:

Previously, Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwaryaa also posted a photo with the caption, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason. You are blessed and of course, they are the best! AR Rahman sir and Appa!”

Prior to this, AR Rahman and Rajinikanth were also spotted together at Ameen Dargah in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa. A fan shared a video of the legendary stars being welcomed at the dargah with the caption, “Thalaivar at dargah now”. They were instantly surrounded by a swarm of people who poured all their love and respect for the duo by putting flower garlands around their necks.

For the uninitiated, AR Rahman and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are also working together for a movie which is directed by the latter. The film is titled Lal Salaam.

