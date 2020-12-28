AR Rahman's Mother Passes Away, Composer Shares Moving Post on Social Media

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum has passed away in Chennai. The cause of her death cannot be ascertained at the moment. The Oscar winning music composer shared a picture of her on social media to mark the sad moment.

Kareena Begum was the wife of famous music composer RK Sekhar who passed away in 1976 and is survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from Rahman. Her children have credited her for bringing them up as a single mother and instrumental in helping them to achieve in the field of music, reported indiaglitz.com.

In 2019, Rahman had shared a throwback picture of his mother with his two daughters Khateeja and Raheema.

According to sources, Kareema Begum's cremation will take place later on Monday.