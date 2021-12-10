AR Rahman's Niece Rushda, Tamil Actor Rahman's Daughter, Gets Married in Chennai

Rushda Rahman, music maestro AR Rahman’s niece and the daughter of Tamil actor Rahman, got married in a lavish ceremony on Chennai recently. Rushda is related to the Oscar-winning music composer through his wife Saira Banu. Saira is the sister-in-law of Rushda’s father, veteran actor Rahman, who has been working in films over the past three decades, portraying pivotal characters in hundreds of movies in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. He is married to Meherunnisa, the elder sister of AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu.

Rushda Rahman got married to Altaf Nawad and a grand reception was held in Chennai on December 9. AR Rahman and his family were present throughout. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the high profile guests who attended the wedding in Chennai. Photos of Stalin posing with AR Rahman and the newlyweds have surfaced on social media.

TN CM MK stalin, ARR and his family at Rahman Daughter Rushda Rahman's Wedding Reception today in Chennai !! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MiQlpWGFa6— Joe Vignesh (@JoeVignesh5) December 9, 2021

Pictures from the reception are being widely circulated all over the internet. The bride herself shared glimpses from the ceremonies on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with her husband on Instagram, Rushda wrote, “9.12.21 Only love and gratitude. With All your blessings Mr and Mrs Althaf Navab #AlthafsinaRush."

Rahman was a superstar in Malayalam film industry in the ’80s. In Tamil and Telugu cinema, he is also known by the screen names Raghuman and Raghu. He was a popular teen idol in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s, which heightened his stardom in Malayalam film industry. He eventually shifted to playing lead roles in Tamil and Telugu films during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He will soon be seen in a Bollywood film with Tiger Shroff.

