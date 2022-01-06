Music maestro AR Rahman turned 55 on January 6. Ameen, the Oscar-winning composer’s 19-year-old son, shares his birthday with his father. On Instagram, the latter posted a sweet birthday greeting for his father, with a reference to Avengers: Endgame.

Ameen shared a photo via Instagram with his father, from what seems to be an event. He lovingly wrote, “Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Dad #iloveyou3000." In the photo, the father-son duo is dressed in kurtas and is all smiles for the camera.

Ameen, in addition to becoming a singer, is an ardent Avengers fan, and it is assumed that not only do father and son share their birthdays, but also their love and admiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’d used the same line to wish AR Rahman a happy Father’s Day previously. Iron Man’s five-year-old daughter Maureen had said, “I love you 3000," in the film Avengers: Endgame.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also wished Ameen a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to you too." Many others in the music and entertainment industries wished the talented father-son duo a happy birthday in the comments section.

Ameen made a promising debut as a playback singer in the 2015 Tamil blockbuster O Kadhal Kanmani, singing the song Maula Wa Sallim. He has since sung in several Indian languages, including Never Say Goodbye from the movie Dil Bechara featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

AR Rahman, on the other hand, is currently in Dubai and has shared a photo from a rehearsal of a show to be held at an expo at Al Wasl Plaza. In addition, the family recently celebrated AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman’s engagement. She is also a musician who got engaged to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on December 29.

Khatija Rahman made the announcement and posted a photo collage of herself and Mohamed, “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #ThankYou," She captioned her Instagram post.

For the lesser-known, AR Rahman composed the music for the song Rock A Bye Baby, which Khatija Rahman sang in the film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon.

