AR Rahman's Son Narrowly Escapes Accident on Set, Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song
1-MIN READ

AR Rahman's Son Narrowly Escapes Accident on Set, Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song

AR Rahman's son recounts horrifying accident on set; Allu Arjun grooves on stage with DJ Martin Garrix.

AR Ameen posted about the accident on his set. Allu Arjun joined DK Martin Garrix on stage. Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.

Music maestro AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen almost got injured on set during a shoot recently. Ameen shared on Instagram that he was shooting for a song when the chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down on stage. Ameen and his crew members were on stage and at that time and escaped injury by a few inches.

Popular DJ Martin Garrix’s concert in Hyderabad was truly a star-studded event as it was not only graced by Ranbir Kapoor but Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun. The sensational heartthrob added more weight to the gathering with his presence by grooving to the chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ from Sukumar’s critically-acclaimed directorial. Needless to say, the fans went berserk.

Pathaan has finally surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi) box office collections. Baahubali’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on this achievement.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set to hit the theatres this week. They have been going places and giving interviews for the film, but individually. Fans have been wondering why the two aren’t promoting the film together. Now, Ranbir has finally addressed if his wife Alia Bhatt is stopping him from doing so.

Actor Sheezan Khan walked out of jail today, March 5, after more than two months of being arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. Sheezan was granted bail on Saturday by Vasai court. Following which, Khan walked out of Thane central jail on Sunday morning.

