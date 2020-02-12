AR Rahman’s Throwback Pic Features Priyanka Chopra, See Here

Singer and composer AR Rahman has posted a throwback picture from the Grammys 2020, which also features Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The Grammy Awards 2020 took place in Beverly Hills, California this year. The event recognizes and honors achievers in the music industry every year.

AR Rahman, who won the Grammys in 2010 for the track Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, is also an Oscar and Padma Shri winner. Sharing a picture from this year’s pre-Grammys party, the Mahi Ve singer wrote, “Last month before Grammys!”

The picture also featured Priyanka in a gorgeous Ralph and Russo gown, who came to cheer for her singer-husband Nick Jonas, whose band Jonas Brothers was nominated for Best Pop Duo for their song Sucker.

Earlier, Rahman had posted his look for the function and was seen with his son, Ameen. He was also sharing the frame with the Maroon 5 performer, PJ Morton.

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.

