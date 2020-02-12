Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

AR Rahman’s Throwback Pic Features Priyanka Chopra, See Here

AR Rahman's throwback picture from the Grammys 2020 features Priyanka Chopra in a gorgeous Ralph and Russo gown, slaying it with her style on the red carpet.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
AR Rahman’s Throwback Pic Features Priyanka Chopra, See Here
AR Rahman with Priyanka Chopra

Singer and composer AR Rahman has posted a throwback picture from the Grammys 2020, which also features Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The Grammy Awards 2020 took place in Beverly Hills, California this year. The event recognizes and honors achievers in the music industry every year.

AR Rahman, who won the Grammys in 2010 for the track Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, is also an Oscar and Padma Shri winner. Sharing a picture from this year’s pre-Grammys party, the Mahi Ve singer wrote, “Last month before Grammys!”

The picture also featured Priyanka in a gorgeous Ralph and Russo gown, who came to cheer for her singer-husband Nick Jonas, whose band Jonas Brothers was nominated for Best Pop Duo for their song Sucker.

View this post on Instagram

Last month before Grammies!

A post shared by @ arrahman on

Earlier, Rahman had posted his look for the function and was seen with his son, Ameen. He was also sharing the frame with the Maroon 5 performer, PJ Morton.

View this post on Instagram

@pjmorton from @maroon5

A post shared by @ arrahman on

Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.

