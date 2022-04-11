AR Rahman's Tweet Sparks Debate on Twitter After Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi Remark

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently tweeted an image of a symbolic Tamil woman with a slogan hailing the Dravidian language. The tweet came close on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi should be used as a communication language between states.

Despite Rahman not giving any context for the photograph shared late Friday night, the Twitterati interpreted it as a symbolic reaction to the Home Minister’s comments. The photograph was shared over 20,000 times, and the tweet received approximately 91,000 likes.

This is not the first time the music maestro has shown his loyalty to the Tamil language. Rahman had made his passion for Tamil known on the world stage even when he collected the Oscar trophy for his composition in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ years ago by proclaiming ‘Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke’ (All glory to God) in his native tongue.

The music director’s post garnered mixed reactions, with Tamil supporters and those from other states opposed to Hindi imposition praising him for his subtle but powerful message. Those in favour of Hindi, on the other hand, were critical of him, arguing that while he had achieved fame through producing some well-known Bollywood music, he was now criticising the same language.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s biggest opposition party, stated on Saturday that people could learn Hindi on their own accord, adding that the imposition of any language was wrong. Former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the party stood firmly on the two-language policy of the state, which was Tamil and English.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.