3-min read

AR Rahman's Women Anthem 'Singappenney' for Vijay's Movie 'Bigil' Released, Fans Laud Single on Twitter

The first song from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil is out. The women anthem has been sung by music maestro AR Rahman.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Image: Twitter
The makers of Bigil, who had released the first look the film on Vijay’s birthday on June 22, have now released the first single 'Singappenney' which has been sung by AR Rahman himself. Reports suggest the song is a tribute from the film's crew to women and has been penned by Vivek, who also wrote the hit song Aalaporaan Tamizhan from Vijay-Atlee's previous collaboration Mersal.

While not much is known about Bigil, it will be a sports drama and Vijay is speculated to play a dual role in the film that of a father and a son with one among them will be essaying the role of a football player or coach.

The makers of the film took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to release the song, writing, "Kalpathi S Aghoram is proud to present the first song from #Bigil #Singappenney sung by our beloved @arrahman Sir with powerful lyrics by @Lyricist_Vivek @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @Ags_production @SonyMusicSouth."

Music maestro Rahman, who has lent his voice to the song, also tweeted, calling it the #BigilWomenAnthem. He wrote, "The inspirational #Singappenney from #Bigil is all yours now. Hope you enjoy this special surprise. #BigilPodalaama #BigilWomenAnthem."

Soon after being posted, the song, which has already received over 22K likes and over nine thousand retweets, saw fans lauding the composition. One user wrote, "#Singappenney is super energetic. Looking forward to see it in the big screen. My heartfelt wishes to @actorvijay sir @arrahman sir @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek @archanakalpathi."

Another user commented, "As this is the first time for me to listen the #Singapenney Track, it is worth waiting because of @arrahman visual treat When he starts to sing Goosebumps started Just Awesome Awesome, loved it..As it says the song dedicated to all the Women out there Diwali come soon."

Here's what others posted:

Notably, the film stars Nayanthara as the female lead along with Kathir, Yogi Babu and the daughter of comedian Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment and most probably will be a Diwali release.

