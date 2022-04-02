Arabic Kuthu Song From Vijay’s Beast Crosses 250 Million Views on YouTube

Arabic Kuthu, the first single track from Vijay starrer Beast, has taken internet by storm since its release on February 14. The track has already become India’s most liked lyrical track on YouTube and now it has crossed the milestone of 250 million views on YouTube.

The song currently has 255 million views and the makers. The makers of the film recently announced about the new feat on Twitter. “Tremendous reach for #HalamithiHabibo. Love ah konjama konjama yethi ipo 250M+ views,” tweeted Sun Pictures.

Interestingly, the song has also conquered Bollywood charts, having beaten the record of Dilbar song from Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. The Hindi song currently has 4.6 million likes and a whopping 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Arabic Kuthu is trending big-time on social media. The video of the song has high-voltage dancing scenes, spectacular visuals, fusion music, enticing harmonies by vocalists Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. Anirudh also composed the music for the single, which was penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

The song has become a cult hit because of the chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the video. Vijay looks amazing as well as his dancing is incredible.

A few shots of Vijay’s Beast look were recently leaked online. These photos were supposedly taken during the Beast look test. The actor is seen wearing a white shirt with blood stains all over it and holding a revolver in one of the images.

Fiery ❤️‍🔥All the best for the biggest blockboster macha @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/9OI0YuRk8J— Actor Srinath (@Actor_Srinath) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Sun Pictures, which produced the film, just revealed that the much-anticipated action thriller’s teaser would be released on April 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directed film will be released on April 13 in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

