Aranmanai 3 collects over Rs 15 crore in just 4 days despite mixed reviews

Sundar C’s Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai 3, which released on October 14 in theaters, is doing good business despite mixed reviews. The film has garnered over Rs 15 crore in the first four days of its release. The film has become a box office success across Tamil Nadu, specifically in small towns.

The film has been written and directed by Tamil actor Sundar C. Despite the negative reviews and criticism the film has become a hit. Several media houses have been giving negative reviews as per the audience experience.

The film is attracting more viewers in the B and C towns in Tamil Nadu. It is reported that the theatre owners in south India are happy with the profits as cinemas were reopened after almost five months following the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The film was released on the occasion of Dussehra, followed by a long weekend festive holiday. This has made people to head to theatres as no notable movie is releasing this weekend.

Red Giant Company is the distributor of the 156 minute long movie produced by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media. The Aranmanai franchise has a good fan following in the state and the exhibitors are happy at the initial collection of the movie.

Sundar C, Arya, Raashi Khanna and Andrea Jeremiah are playing the lead roles in the movie. The story of Aranmanai 3 revolves around a huge palace in the city of Nachiyarpuram which has a dark past and a locked room inside it.The room has a lot of haunting secrets which keeps on coming out one after another.

The first part of the franchise released in 2014 which is considered to be one of the best cult horror-comedies till date in Tamil cinema. The producers had brought its sequel Aranmanai 2 in 2016 after the success of first part. Aranmanai 2 was also a big box office success.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.