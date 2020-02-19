English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Aranya is an Incredible Film, Says Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati

'Aranya' is shot in two different countries, in four forest locales in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai in India, and in Thailand and took 250 days to shoot.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
Actor Rana Daggubati, who currently awaits the release of his next movie Aranya, says it is an incredible film and an equally striking role.

The trilingual film explores the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. The film will also release as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Kaadan in Tamil.

"It is an incredible film and equally incredible role," Rana said.

The tri-lingual movie shot in two different countries, in four forest locales in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, Mumbai in India, and in Thailand, took 250 days to shoot, involving 145 cast and crews.

Rana is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in Kaadan and Aranya.

The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The movie is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, essayed by Rana, who dedicates most of his life living in the jungle, with the sole purpose of protecting wild animals.

Produced by Eros International, the film's VFX has been done by Prana Studios, who have worked on Hollywood biggies such as Life Of Pi, Thor and the Bollywood film, Detective Bymokesh Bakshi.

It is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

