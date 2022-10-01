Aravind Kaushik Will Reveal Ardhambardha Premakathe’s Hero With a Teaser On Dussehra

Kannada actress Divya Uruduga has impressed audiences with her commendable performances in films like Huliraya and Face 2 Face. She is now gearing up for her next film titled Ardhambardha Prema Kathe. Director Aravind Kaushik has remained tight-lipped on the question that which actor will be cast opposite Divya. Now he has decided to split the beans about the lead actor in Ardhambardha Prema Kathe. He will introduce the hero of this film with a short teaser on October 5, Dussehra.

Aravind has not shared any information regarding the hero. However, some of the audience are making guesses about the name. According to viewers, actor Aravind KP can play the lead in this film.

Besides these rumours around the lead actor’s name, Ardhambardha Prema Kathe’s concept teaser also caught the audience’s attention. The teaser shows Divya walking on a road. After some time she sees a person driving a bike and stopping in front of her. Apart from that, the teaser also shows Ardhambardha Prema Kathe’s cast sharing some fun moments.

Viewers loved the teaser. A user liked the glimpse of Ardhambardha Prema Kathe’s background music and cinematography.

Some fans are also excited to see Divya and Aravind’s on-screen chemistry. For those who don’t know, Divya and Aravind are rumoured to be in a relationship. They have not officially confirmed it. The duo first met on sets of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. They remained close friends even after the show had ended.

Fans have created pages of Divya and Aravind. They have kept a special name Arviya for this pair and keep sharing their pages. Almost everyone adored Divya’s looks in this teaser

In addition to Ardhambardha Prema Kathe, Divya is also looking forward to her film Joru directed by Nagabhushan. Actor Dhanush Kumar is the lead actor in this project. Besides this movie, she also hogs the limelight for the popular show Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

