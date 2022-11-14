Arbaaz Khan Addresses Age Gap Between Him and GF Giorgia Andriani, 'Neither of Us Have Felt It'

Arbaaz Khan was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli show Fauda, titled Tanaav. As the OTT show continues to garner rave reviews, Arbaaz Khan has been on a roll with his opinions on different aspects of life. The actor has now opened up about his relationship with model-actress Giorgia Andriani.

In a candid chat with Siddharth Kanan, the 55-year-old actor shared his thoughts regarding dating Georgia who is 32. Addressing the ’21-year age gap’, the Fashion actor explained, “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us have felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair. But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered… I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now.”

Arbaaz Khan married model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. They have a son, Arhaan Khan, born in 2002. The couple announced their separation on 28 March 2016 and officially got divorced on 11 May 2017. Malaika Arora is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Previously, Arbaaz Khan had spoken about Malaika Arora in an interview with ETimes. He had stated, “Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she’s friendly and firm at the same time. She is a good mother. I’m a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He’s the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It’s not a very good thing, though. But he’s a good boy.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arbaaz Khan is all set to helm his directorial Patna Shukla. Touted to be a social drama, Patna Shukla would be headlined by Raveena Tandon along with a slew of talented actors like Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2023.

