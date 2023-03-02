Arbaaz Khan and Helen Talk About Their Current Equation and How the Khan-Daan Welcomed Her to Family

Arbaaz Khan opened up about his family equation with Helen during his chat show The Invincibles. Helen also made many revelations during the interview, ranging from her film career to her relationship with Salim Khan and her personal life. Revealing how she got close to Salim, Helen said that he had cast her in Immaan Dharam, Dostana, and Don. They then went on to become friends. “I used to come over, mummy (Salma Khan) was very nice,” said Helen.

Arbaaz then added that “things must’ve been tough for you and mum as dad was already married and had kids”. To which, Helen responded, “I never ever wanted a separation from the family. I never would’ve stayed on and a lot of credit goes to mom (Salma) as she must’ve gone through a lot at that time but again, I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you”. Arbaaz further revealed that “at that point in time, considered as the other woman must have also been tough but you also held on and you never left my father’s side”.

The actor-filmmaker further said, “Our family has taken so much of emotional upheaval yet managed to stay together and that contribution goes to dad, mom and you”. He also revealed that “none of us were neglected”. Adding context to it, he said, “When one of your parents, kind off, ignores you or doesn’t pay attention, that’s when one starts feeling hurt, that never happened to us. No matter what his work scenario was or what his personal scenario was, we were never neglected of a good, regular normal life." He added that his father was “attentive and honest”.

Mentioning when his father remarried, Arbaaz said that “When things happened, we were very young but he sat us down and told us that this is where it is. I don’t expect y’all at that point in time to love her (Helen) as much as you love your mother but you must give her equal respect”.

Towards the end, Helen with joined hands said, “I have to thank your family for taking me into your fold and making me a Khan”. To which Arbaaz responds by saying, “We love you”. She concluded by saying how difficult it was to do the interview as she was quite nervous but managed to do it well.

