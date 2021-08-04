Arbaaz Khan: As a Filmmaker, I Have Achieved More Than I Did as an Actor

Arbaaz Khan, who turns 54 today, is going to have a quiet birthday. Talking to News18, the actor says, “I will be at my dad’s place along with my family members. Some of my friends and colleagues from the industry are going to drop by. We are just going to spend a nice evening together. I am not having a big party but I am going to spend some time with my family. Once the Covid situation is better, I will probably have a big bash. If it isn’t possible this year, then I’ll celebrate it next year."

Khan, who is currently shooting for his chat show Pinch season 2 and other films, says that the lockdown has given a lot of time to introspect. “Last year was a challenging time for everyone. We all faced challenges and had to adjust in our daily lives. We all learnt and discovered a lot of things. Most of us reconnected with friends and family members who we had lost touch with. As far as work is concerned, for some it was a welcome break but for most, the livelihoods were affected. It has been a tough year for all of us. Fortunately, I used my time well by resting it out, started reading and caught up on a lot of movies and web series. It also allowed me to spend time with my family. At the same time, what was happening around was disturbing and so I tried my best to help those who were in need. Slowly, things are getting better and I hope soon that things come back to normal."

After featuring in over 50 films in a career spanning more than 25 years, Khan says likes to explore the various roles of filmmaking. “I started my career as an actor and made a transition of becoming a producer and later on a director. I am now a talk show host. I keep on doing a lot of things that keep challenging me and inspire me to do new things. I enjoy all the things that I do. I am an actor first, so when someone approaches me with a good role, I jump to it. I also like being behind the scenes. As a filmmaker, I have achieved more than I did as an actor. Currently I am really enjoying being a talk show host. The first season of Pinch was a success and the second season has also been doing well. I’ll keep pushing myself to do better work," he shares.

