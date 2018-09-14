Arbaaz Khan Attends Sister Arpita’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with New Girlfriend

Much like several other celebrities, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan brought home a Ganesha idol on Thursday with much fanfare.She hosted a celebration at her Mumbai residence with most members of her family in attendance.Though her elder superstar brother Salman was missing from the festivities, other family members, including brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, father Salim Khan and his second wife Helen, came to attend the ceremony.Arbaaz was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at the event. He looked dapper in a pink pathan suit. Andriani, meanwhile, wore a light-blue coloured lehenga.Interestingly, the 51-year-old actor-director’s ex-wife Malaika Arora was also seen at the ceremony. She looked beautiful in a green sharara kameez. After being married for 18 years, the two got divorced in 2016, much to everyone’s surprise.Arpita, who is married to Aayush Sharma, decorated her home beautifully with pastel-coloured flowers for the ceremony. Videos of her house getting decked up for Ganpati have been doing the rounds on the web.Aayush, meanwhile, is all geared up to make his big Bollywood debut through Salman Khan’s Loveratri. Also starring Warina Hussain, the film has a police complaint registered against it for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.Based in Gujarat, Loveratri focuses on romances that blossom during the 9-day festival of Navratri. It is slated to release on October 5.