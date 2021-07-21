Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Rampant Drug Use in Bollywood

Last year, as the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput unfolded and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) got involved, Bollywood actors were viciously trolled on social media. The film industry was questioned, and various derogatory remarks were made against it. Names of several celebrities like Arbaaz Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were dragged into it. After the water crossed their heads, 34 leading Bollywood producers, including Arbaaz Khan Productions, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, and Aamir Khan Productions approached the Delhi High Court, and urged them to restrain certain news channels from making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” and conducting media trails.

Now in an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz opened up on the allegations and trolling faced by him and other Bollywood stars. The actor said that the allegations of ‘rampant drug use and sex’ appeared to be a part of a campaign that was propagated to bring down Bollywood celebrities. He revealed that several artists suffered professionally and personally due to the fake and defamatory news which was being circulated by media channels.

Arbaaz believes that the propaganda against Bollywood stars was "instigated and probably planned."According to him, the objective was just to troll the stars and abuse them. “There was no regard for the truth,” he added. The director-producer said that the accounts doing the trolling have one or two followers, which showcase that they have actually made an account to troll. Calling the scenarios ‘hilarious,’ Arbaaz termed the trolling a "herd mentality." He said that it was a difficult place to be in mentally and there is no explanation for it.

He said, “What were they trying to achieve and who were they trying to run down? They did ruin a lot of people. The ones who could keep their necks above the water survived but if they (trolls) could help it, they would pushed their head down and drowned them. A lot of people have suffered psychological damage and professional damage from it and it’s unfounded. We are having trials of people in media when there are courts in the country.”

On the work front, Arbaaaz will be hosting the second season of his talk show Pinch, premiering on July 21. The guests who will appear on the show include Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here