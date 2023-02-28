Arbaaz Khan Calls Pathaan's Success 'Perfectly Timed' for Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'For All That He and His Family...'

The success of Pathaan came as a fresh wave of air for an industry that had been going through a tough time at the box office and at impressing the viewers. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer not only revived the theatres and pulled back huge crowds to the cinema halls, but it also collected humongous numbers overseas. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was released on January 25. Now, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the success of the film and said that it was perfectly timed.

In a recent interview, he said, “And it was perfectly timed. More so for Shah Rukh, for all that he and his family have gone through last two years, I think this was a payback for the poor fellow. It was a very deserving, entertaining film and Shah Rukh was best in it."

Talking about the threats Pathaan received before its release, Arbaaz continued, “The audience doesn’t care what’s being written about someone… If you will allow a smooth release, they will come. If you create distress or vandalise theatres, then they won’t risk their lives for it. But if you genuinely want to know whether they will boycott it, they won’t."

Arbaaz Khan is currently hosting his talk show The Invincibles. Former legendary actress and Arbaaz’s step mother, Helen was one of the recent guests of the show. He was also seen in the web series Tanaav. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Jawan with director Atlee Kumar and actress Nayanthara. Next, King Khan will be seen in Dunki which will mark his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

