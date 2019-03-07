English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Dating Giorgia Andriani: Yes, Undoubtedly, We Are Together
Arbaaz Khan says Giorgia Andriani encourages him to remain positive and move ahead in life.
Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani. (Image: Instagram/Giorgia Andriani)
Two years after his split from Malaika Arora—his wife for 19 years—Arbaaz Khan has confirmed that he is dating 29-year-old model Giorgia Andriani.
Talking about it, he told Deccan Chronicle, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”
Saying that Giorgia is a positive influence in his life, he added, “When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mind-set and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life.”
On moving on after his divorce with Malaika, he said, “There was a time when I needed to be worried and now it’s over. Whether you forget or forgive, whatever scenario you may choose, you have to move on.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Azbaaz will next be seen hosting a web show called Pinch in which he will speak to several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sonam Kapoor, about the impact of social media on their everyday lives.
