1-min read

Arbaaz Khan is Once Again Open to Marriage After Divorce With Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Arbaaz Khan is Once Again Open to Marriage After Divorce With Malaika Arora
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year.
Loading...
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika, remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce, but the two opened up about it recently.

During in interaction with Good Times, Arbaaz once again spoke at length about what made him call off the relationship.

"Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don’t work out, and it’s only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision."

Asked if he would still recommend marriage to others, he answered in the affirmative.

"Of course, i would. This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It’s like if you know that you’re going to die, you won’t stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn’t get married."

Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official. Malaika, on the other hand, is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Few months back, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika and Arjun might soon make their relationship official. The report even stated that the two were planning to tie the knot sometime this year.

