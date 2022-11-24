Arbaaz Khan Kisses Dad Salim Khan on His Birthday; Salman Khan, Helen, Arpita, Others Join for Lunch

Salim Khan may be known as superstar Salman Khan's father for the new generation, but there was a time when Salim with his writing shaped Hindi cinema. Today, the veteran actor turned 87 and to celebrate the special occasion, his family members gathered for an intimate birthday lunch. In attendance were Arbaaz, Sohail, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan.

Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram account and posted a few pictures from the lunch. In the first picture from the carousel, Salim Khan can be seen seated at the dining table while his family member including his sons Arbaaz, Sohail and Salman Khan, daughters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan, his grandchildren Ahil and Ayat and his wife Helen surrounded him. In the second and third photos, Arbaaz can be seen sitting and posing with his dad. The father-son duo were dressed casually and twinning in their white shirts. He captioned the photo, “Happy birthday Daddy.”

Check out the post here-

Soon after the post was uploaded, friends and admirers of the family poured birthday wishes for Salim Khan. Raveena Tandon wrote, “Please wish him on our behalf! Raveena and Anil”. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday uncle. Kaam tho hum acha hi kartey hain Arbaaz Khan”. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a comment which read, “Happy birthday Salim uncle”.

A few of the comments from fans read, “Wishing you a very happy birthday and good health Salim uncle”, and “Happy birthday to the maestro”.

Salim Khan is a revered actor and one of the most successful screenwriters who has delivered phenomenal hits like Deewar, Sholay, and Zanjeer among many others. He is credited for creating the angry young man's image for Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in a web series named Tanaav along with Manav Vij. He has Dabangg 4 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. Apart from Dabangg 4, Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

