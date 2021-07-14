Arbaaz Khan Lashes Out Against Online Cancel Culture, Opens Up About Social Media Trolling

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about social media trolling and online cancel culture. He lashed out at trolls and opened up about how accountability on social media is limited to some people only. He also said that the celebs are trolled for everything they do and have to pay a high price.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about how being a role model affects them. He said that celebrities cannot be even caught with a cigarette in their hand as they are considered role models. Talking about social media trolls, he said that they are faceless people on social media who troll celebs, abuse them and their family and say whatever they want. He further added that the people on social media comment on celebs’ personal life, their professional life and everything, however, celebs can’t do that. He said that there is a disparity between celebs and the common man on social media and it works on some strange level.

He further added that the celebs get a lot of attention, a lot of work through social media, it also takes a lot of their work and their respectability at times as the punishment on social media doesn’t even have a term. “Social media is not a joke anymore, social media is driving your life, your livelihood and your respectability,” he said. He said that the punishment against crime on social media is quite severe.

He also talked about his upcoming talk show Pinch season 2. It will premiere on July 21. The show will have guests like Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan and others. Salman will be the opener of the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here