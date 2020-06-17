Arbaaz Khan on Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations Against Salman Khan and Family: Taking Legal Action

A decade after dropping out of 'Dabangg' sequels starring Salman Khan, director Abhinav Kashyap in a Facebook post opened up about alleged 'bullying' at the hands of Khan family and moving out of the popular franchise. In a lengthy post, on Wednesday, he accused Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan, for sabotaging his career in the Hindi film industry.

Now, reacting to the allegations, Arbaaz said that they last spoke to Kashyap in 2012 before Dabangg 2 and are taking legal action against him. "In fact, we have already taken legal action even before this post; it was after his earlier post (when Kashyap spoke about having differences with Arbaaz and Salmaan and led him to step down from the Dabangg franchise). We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action,” Hindustan Times quoted Khan as saying.

Salman father's Salim Khan too spoke about it to Bombay Times. He said, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (Yes, we have spoiled everything. Go and watch his films first then talk.)” Taking a jibe at Kashyap for adding Salim's name in the statement, he says that probably the filmmaker didn't know his father and forefather's names and that why he skipped theirs. "Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says,” he added.

For the unversed, in his statement, Kashyap alleged that the Khan brothers did everything to prevent him from working in the film industry.

"I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. The reason why I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak Films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra," wrote Abhinav in his statement.

After Abhinav posted his accusations, many tried to contact his brother Anurag for a reaction. The Dev D director posted on Twitter, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask , treat this as my statement. 'More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does.' Thank You."