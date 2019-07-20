Arbaaz Khan on Close Resemblance to Roger Federer: I'm Aware of Similarity, Not Sure About Him

In 2017, when Roger Federer claimed his eighth Wimbledon title, a side-by-side photo of him and Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan had gone viral on social media, with many noticing just how much the latter bore a striking resemblance to the Swiss tennis star. Since then, fans have started to tease Arbaaz over his close resemblance to Roger, generating hilarious memes around their photo comparison.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz opened about being called Roger's lookalike.

“I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he (Federer) is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time," Arbaaz said.

While talking about dealing with online hate, Arbaaz said, “I have no problem with trolls or negative comments. Unlike many others, I anyway don’t post much from my personal life on social media; it’s mostly work related. And when I post something, I’m aware that not everyone would have nice things to say; I’m fine with it. I chose not to react to everyone’s opinion. In case I don’t want to read someone’s opinion, I simply block them."

On the work front, Arbaaz is currently busy shooting Sridevi Bungalow, which stars Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead role. Arbaaz will also be seen in Salman Khan=starrer Dabangg 3, which will hit theatres on December 20, 2019.

