Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other

Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika, remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce, but the two are gradually opening up about it.

In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Arbaaz said that just because they have parted ways doesn't necessarily mean they are obligated to hate each other.

“We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity,” Arbaaz said in the interview.

The actor-producer further said that their son, Arhaan, has kept them close. “I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” he added.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official. Malaika, on the other hand, is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

