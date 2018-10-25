GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go

Post his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been spotted multiple times with Giorgia Andriani.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Post his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been spotted multiple times with Giorgia Andriani. Speculations were rife that the two are dating, but none of them commented on it. However, in a recent interview, the actor confirmed his relationship status.

Talking to Times Now, Arbaaz confirmed that currently he is dating Giorgia but he wants to take this relationship further without any rush. "You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know,” said Arbaaz.

He also said that it’s difficult to stop people from framing conclusions. “You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions," he added.

Apart from this, Giorgia was also seen bonding with the Khan family in the past. She was spotted at a family lunch and was among the few guests Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma invited for Ganesh Utsav celebration at their residence. Incidentally, Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika was also present at the celebration.

Here are some pictures of Arbaaz and Giorgia together:








Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2016 after being married for 18 years. Together they have a 16 year old son named Arhaan.

