Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
Post his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been spotted multiple times with Giorgia Andriani.
Post his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan has been spotted multiple times with Giorgia Andriani.
Talking to Times Now, Arbaaz confirmed that currently he is dating Giorgia but he wants to take this relationship further without any rush. "You know it’s okay, it’s alright if they see somebody with someone they want to get them married, they want to...everything has its due course of time. I am obviously, post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know,” said Arbaaz.
He also said that it’s difficult to stop people from framing conclusions. “You cannot shut a lot of people. They jump to a conclusion, they jump with certain assumptions," he added.
Apart from this, Giorgia was also seen bonding with the Khan family in the past. She was spotted at a family lunch and was among the few guests Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma invited for Ganesh Utsav celebration at their residence. Incidentally, Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika was also present at the celebration.
Here are some pictures of Arbaaz and Giorgia together:
View this post on Instagram
Celebrated #Navratri with @giorgia.andriani22 at @bageshreefilms Navratri 2018 , Gandhidham,Gujarat. It’s always so refreshing visit to Gujarat and enjoy the warmth & hospitality. Thanks to @amanmehta25 & @veermehta2008 for inviting me. Outfits: @gargee_designers @ravigupta.gargee Styling: @hitendrakapopara #HappyDusshera
View this post on Instagram
Walked yesterday with the fantabulous @arbaazkhanofficial for @archanakochharofficial ‘s new collection. Being very much fascinated by India and by innovation at the same time, I couldn’t help but holding in high regard her concept which was inspired to very old Maharashtrian tribes Petroglyphs, in a futuristic key. 🙌🏻 a big thanks goes to the dynamic, lovely and sophisticated guidance of THE ramp choreographer @prasad_bidapa and to #phoenixmarketcity #phoenixfestival , as well as to the city of Bangalore and to its sublime vibes.
Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2016 after being married for 18 years. Together they have a 16 year old son named Arhaan.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
- Failed Force India Buyer Teams Up With Haas F1
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Four Female Umpires Part of Officials Team for Women’s World T20 in November