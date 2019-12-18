Arbaaz Khan on Marriage Rumours with Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: People Should Not Be Impatient to Know
Talking about his marriage with Giorgia, he said there is no plan as such but when they decided to get married, people would get to know.
Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
After his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s relationship with Giorgia Andriani has been one of the hot topics for discussions. Khan is often asked when will he marry Giorgia. Now, in an interview, Khan, accepting his relationship with Giorgia said that he is happy with the present scenario and doesn't want to talk about marriage.
The actor said there is no plan as such but when they decided to get married, people would get to know.
In an interview with Bombay Times online, Arbaaz referred to queries about him marrying Giorgia and said, “What sources? Has my father? My mother? My brother? My sister? Has some of my closest friends said? Have I said anything? What are these ‘sources’? Anyone can say anything… I don’t want to answer that question. When I am dating somebody, I really don’t know, as of now, from now to whenever that question will arise, where it is going to go.”
Arbaaz further said he is "very happy with the scenario" right now and it would be foolish of him to not admit that he is dating her. "But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it. People should not be impatient to know about it.” he added.
Arbaaz also revealed that he is doing a film in which Giorgia will feature in a song.
The actor will next be seen in Dabangg 3 starring his brother Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. He has also produced his upcoming film. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabanng 3 will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The film is slated to release this Friday, December 20.
