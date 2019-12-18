Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arbaaz Khan on Marriage Rumours with Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: People Should Not Be Impatient to Know

Talking about his marriage with Giorgia, he said there is no plan as such but when they decided to get married, people would get to know.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arbaaz Khan on Marriage Rumours with Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: People Should Not Be Impatient to Know
Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani attends Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

After his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s relationship with Giorgia Andriani has been one of the hot topics for discussions. Khan is often asked when will he marry Giorgia. Now, in an interview, Khan, accepting his relationship with Giorgia said that he is happy with the present scenario and doesn't want to talk about marriage.

The actor said there is no plan as such but when they decided to get married, people would get to know.

In an interview with Bombay Times online, Arbaaz referred to queries about him marrying Giorgia and said, “What sources? Has my father? My mother? My brother? My sister? Has some of my closest friends said? Have I said anything? What are these ‘sources’? Anyone can say anything… I don’t want to answer that question. When I am dating somebody, I really don’t know, as of now, from now to whenever that question will arise, where it is going to go.”

Arbaaz further said he is "very happy with the scenario" right now and it would be foolish of him to not admit that he is dating her. "But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it. People should not be impatient to know about it.” he added.

Arbaaz also revealed that he is doing a film in which Giorgia will feature in a song.

The actor will next be seen in Dabangg 3 starring his brother Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. He has also produced his upcoming film. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabanng 3 will also star Saiee Manjrekar, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The film is slated to release this Friday, December 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram