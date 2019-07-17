Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arbaaz Khan on Why He Chose to Do Priya Prakash Varrier’s Controversial Film Sridevi Bungalow

Directed by Prasanth Mambully, Sridevi Bungalow features Priya Prakash Varrier and Arbaaz Khan in important roles. It is slated to release later this year.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan on Why He Chose to Do Priya Prakash Varrier's Controversial Film Sridevi Bungalow
Priya Prakash Varrier and Arbaaz Khan gesture on the set of the Sridevi Bungalow in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arbaaz Khan, who will be playing a superstar in the forthcoming film Sridevi Bungalow, says he agreed to be a part of the controversial project only after ensuring that the intentions of its makers were right.

Talking about his association with the film which marks the Bollywood debut of ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier, he told Mid-Day, "Almost 80% of the film was shot when they approached me for a special appearance. Although I loved my role, I had reservations regarding the film considering [it was mired in] controversies.”

“I voiced my concern to them as I didn't want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed me that they weren't doing anything wrong and had registered the title before Sridevi’s demise,” he added.

Arbaaz also said that the makers had sent him enough substantial proof, including press clippings and interviews of the film’s cast in which they had clarified their stand.

Arbaaz and Priya were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, shooting for the Prasanth Mambully directorial. The thriller reportedly revolves around a lonely actress named Sridevi. Its teaser shows the actress dying in a bathtub, much like cine-icon Sridevi passed away last year in February.

Irked by the film cashing in on Sridevi’s name and her untimely death, her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor earlier filed a legal notice against Mambully.

