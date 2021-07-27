Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Being in Brother Salman Khan's 'Shadow'

Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan, who is back with the second season of his talk show Pinch, has been promoting the show in various interviews. Arbaaz is extremely candid in most of the interviews, just like on his talk show. The actor was recently asked about the ‘cons’ of being the brother of Salman Khan. Arbaaz said that though it sometimes feels like a bad thing to be under Salman’s ‘shadow,’ he cannot make excuses for his own career.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Arbaaz said, “I don’t think there is any disadvantage to being a brother to a star like Salman Khan, realistically, what would there be? It’s very easy to turn around and say the expectations are very high, but I chose this profession. It wasn’t thrust upon me; I chose to be in a profession where my father is Salim Khan and my brother is Salman Khan."

He further added, “It’s not their lookout or their worry to see what pressures I go through. And it’s not even my concern to worry about what people think in terms of comparisons. I’m fighting my own wars, I’ve got my own journey."

He said that even though in terms of star-status, he has not reached the status of Salman Khan, he feels like he is getting there. He added that he enjoys what he does. Arbaaz said that it would be an excuse to say that his career did not flourish because his brother was too big of a star and there were too many comparisons.

Meanwhile, Salman appeared as a guest on Pinch season 2 that premiered on July 21. The other guests who will appear on the show include Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan among others.

