Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Divorce from Malaika Arora: I Tried for 21 Years, Couldn't Succeed
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year.
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika, remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. Now, Arbaaz has talked about it.
In a conversation with ZoomTV.com, Arbaaz finally opened up about his heartbreaking divorce from Malaika, with whom he also has a 15-year-old son, named Arhaan Khan.
"People would love to make certain things with lot of adjustments and compromises or scenarios and make it look like it is perfect in anything whether it is your career, whether it is your relationship whether it is your marriage, we want to believe that we can make it. But, I don't know if you ask even the ones who are living that life wouldn't they want something better or could've expected more, maybe yes. Human beings would still want (more) and you also have people who say I couldn't have asked for a better woman or a better wife, I am so happy. Yes, those scenarios also exist."
He continued, "But, perfection is something that is a constant thing you need to achieve. It is not that you have achieved it and it's gonna stay. It's everyday hard work...to continue to be where you have to be. So that happens in relationships also. I tried for 21 years but I couldn't succeed in one aspect but theek hai (that's okay). It's alright. Not many people even try that long."
While Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official, there are rumours that Malaika is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika and Arjun may soon make their relationship official. The report even stated that the two are planning to tie the knot next year.
