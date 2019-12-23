Arbaaz Khan Opens up on Divorce with Malaika Arora, Says 'My Boy Had a Fair Understanding'

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated in 2017 after having completed 19 years of marriage. Malaika was given custody of their son Arhaan. Media speculation around the two and their post-marriage relationships got limelight and while Malaika is currently in love with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is speculated to marry girlfriend Georgia Andriani. Both the families of Arbaaz and Georgia have reportedly approved of their relationship and the duo is planning to get married in court.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the challenges of divorce while having a child in the marriage. He said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Khan added that there was no conflict between him and Arora over Arhaan's custody as the two acknowledged his need to be with his mother at a young age. He added that Arhaan would soon be mapping out his future as nears his 18th birthday.

Earlier Malaika Arora had also addressed the divorce stating that prior to it, the couple had listed out pros and cons before making the decision. She had also added that they had realized the unhappiness between them and how it was starting to affect the people around them as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.