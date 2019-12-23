Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arbaaz Khan Opens up on Divorce with Malaika Arora, Says 'My Boy Had a Fair Understanding'

Arbaaz Khan also revealed why ex-wife Malaika Arora received custody rights to their son Arhaan, who was 12 at the time of their divorce.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arbaaz Khan Opens up on Divorce with Malaika Arora, Says 'My Boy Had a Fair Understanding'
Arbaaz Khan also revealed why ex-wife Malaika Arora received custody rights to their son Arhaan, who was 12 at the time of their divorce.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated in 2017 after having completed 19 years of marriage. Malaika was given custody of their son Arhaan. Media speculation around the two and their post-marriage relationships got limelight and while Malaika is currently in love with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is speculated to marry girlfriend Georgia Andriani. Both the families of Arbaaz and Georgia have reportedly approved of their relationship and the duo is planning to get married in court.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the challenges of divorce while having a child in the marriage. He said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Khan added that there was no conflict between him and Arora over Arhaan's custody as the two acknowledged his need to be with his mother at a young age. He added that Arhaan would soon be mapping out his future as nears his 18th birthday.

Earlier Malaika Arora had also addressed the divorce stating that prior to it, the couple had listed out pros and cons before making the decision. She had also added that they had realized the unhappiness between them and how it was starting to affect the people around them as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram